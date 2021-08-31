Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 83.6% Lower This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 79.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 83.6% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $190.66 and approximately $626.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020826 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

