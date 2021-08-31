Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $227,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

SWK stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,360. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

