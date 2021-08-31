Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

