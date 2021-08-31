Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Decreased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.27. 1,214,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,359. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

