Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.75. 16,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,634,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.