Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

