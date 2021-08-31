Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 14.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,202. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

