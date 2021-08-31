Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $130,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,993,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

