STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.57 million and $8,030.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.