Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.8 days.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLJF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

