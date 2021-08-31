StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

