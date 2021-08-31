StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $5,458,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $7,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

