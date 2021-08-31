Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

