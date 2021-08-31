Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,481. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

