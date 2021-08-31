Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.86

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.86 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.