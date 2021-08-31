stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,382.46 or 0.07228137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $3.85 billion and $180.20 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00130697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,823.98 or 1.00060288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00870585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.04 or 0.00978806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.