Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

