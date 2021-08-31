Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.13.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
