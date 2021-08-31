Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $710,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $1,737,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

