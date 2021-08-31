Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average is $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

