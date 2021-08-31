Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (ABI, ASC, AT1, BOO, DBAN, DG, DGE, EVD, KER, LXS)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 31st:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.90 ($6.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €42.20 ($49.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €775.00 ($911.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €317.00 ($372.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

