Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (ABI, ASC, AT1, BOO, DBAN, DG, DGE, EVD, KER, LXS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 31st:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €5.90 ($6.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €42.20 ($49.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €775.00 ($911.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €317.00 ($372.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

