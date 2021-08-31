Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $290.10

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.10 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 338,471 shares changing hands.

STCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.18. The company has a market capitalization of £787 million and a PE ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

