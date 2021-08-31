Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Workday Call Options (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 62,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,168% compared to the average volume of 1,907 call options.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

