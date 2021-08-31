Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 3,815 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.94. 135,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

