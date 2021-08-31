Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,898.81. 16,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,632.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,366.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

