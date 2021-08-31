Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.50 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.53. 154,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

