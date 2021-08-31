Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 1,591 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.91. The stock had a trading volume of 362,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,661. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

