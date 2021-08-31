Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.13. 104,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.86. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

