Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 302 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $418.78. 60,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.43. The stock has a market cap of $394.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

