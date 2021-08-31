Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 6,072 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.18% of Zoetis worth $159,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 133,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after buying an additional 56,218 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,793. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

