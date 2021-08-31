StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.45% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEED. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $592,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $648,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 76,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

