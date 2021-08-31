StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,990 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.78. 146,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,307. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $161.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.