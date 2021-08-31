StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 68,399 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 394.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. 408,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

