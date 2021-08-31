StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $247.74. 384,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

