StoneX Group Inc. Buys 10,494 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 118,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

