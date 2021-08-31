StoneX Group Inc. Buys 10,537 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. 6,030,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

