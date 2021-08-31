StoneX Group Inc. Buys 12,401 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $210.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

