StoneX Group Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 873,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

