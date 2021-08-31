StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 76,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 100,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,038. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

