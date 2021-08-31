StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,972,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 663,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,164. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

