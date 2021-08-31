StoneX Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

