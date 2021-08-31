StoneX Group Inc. Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. 4,776,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

