StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. 8,068,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.22.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

