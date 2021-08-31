StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,172. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

