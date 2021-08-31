StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMLG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,374. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

