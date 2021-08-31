StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 7,620 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,013. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

