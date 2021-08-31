StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 992 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.92. 19,414,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,403,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.