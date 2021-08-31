StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 3,138,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,995. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

