StoneX Group Inc. Sells 8,630 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $122.03. 3,910,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

