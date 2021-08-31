Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.73. 69,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 805,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.